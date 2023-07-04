Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,708,000 after buying an additional 146,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,113,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,012,000 after purchasing an additional 325,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. 536,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,968. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

