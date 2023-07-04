Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JNPKF remained flat at $22.05 on Tuesday. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

