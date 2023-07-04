Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. 6,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

JRSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

