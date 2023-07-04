Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $14.37 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.37 million and $114,241.20 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014189 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,971.55 or 0.99967456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00850158 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $50,417.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.