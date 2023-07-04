John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

HPI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,514. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 376,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

