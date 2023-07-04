John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
HPI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,514. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
