John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of HPS stock remained flat at $14.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 37,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,988. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

