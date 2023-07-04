John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
Shares of HPS stock remained flat at $14.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 37,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,988. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
