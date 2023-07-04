John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. 54,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

