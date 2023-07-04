John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

WLYB stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $31,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $384,000.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

