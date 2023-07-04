Joystick (JOY) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $9,285.99 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01684312 USD and is down -5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,418.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

