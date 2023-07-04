Joystick Price Hits $0.0174 on Top Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $6,137.08 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020149 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,008.72 or 0.99992266 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01684312 USD and is down -5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,418.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

