JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $13.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

NYSE:JPM opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $147.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.92. The company has a market cap of $428.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

