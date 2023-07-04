JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 150

Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 137.60 ($1.75).

Centrica Stock Performance

LON:CNA traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 125.35 ($1.59). The stock had a trading volume of 18,272,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,736,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.93. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 127.90 ($1.62). The stock has a market cap of £7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -964.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Centrica

About Centrica

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £2,441.80 ($3,099.12). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,069 shares of company stock valued at $474,756. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

