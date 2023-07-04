JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $60.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

