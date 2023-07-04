JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Global Assets Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,750,000 after acquiring an additional 161,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. 2,907,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,845. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

