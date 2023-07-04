JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0232 on Exchanges

JUST (JST) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $206.82 million and approximately $12.80 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUST

JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

