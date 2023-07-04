Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the May 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance

KMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. 107,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,809. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $972,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 629.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 96.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 198,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.