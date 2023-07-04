Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the May 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance
KMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. 107,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,809. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $9.05.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
