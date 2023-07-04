Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,300 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 1,178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 483.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KREVF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keppel REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Keppel REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KREVF remained flat at $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Keppel REIT has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

