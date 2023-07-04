Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Knightscope Stock Performance

Shares of KSCP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 1,739,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,370. Knightscope has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Knightscope

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

In related news, insider Aaron J. Lehnhardt sold 238,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $97,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 23.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Knightscope in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,691,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Knightscope in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Knightscope in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Knightscope by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Knightscope during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Knightscope in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

