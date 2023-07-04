Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 955,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kobe Steel Price Performance

OTCMKTS KBSTF remained flat at $7.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. Kobe Steel has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Get Kobe Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Kobe Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.