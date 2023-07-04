Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Down 29.3% in June

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

NYSE:KTB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,376. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

