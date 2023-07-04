KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Cap Achieves $641.50 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $6.63 or 0.00021391 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $641.50 million and $1.14 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,294,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,794,195 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

