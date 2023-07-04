Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is McBroom & Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 4.2% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LRCX traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $650.99. The company had a trading volume of 621,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $651.01. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.