Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.12. The company had a trading volume of 673,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

