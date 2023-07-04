Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,600 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the May 31st total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,235.3 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS LRCDF remained flat at $25.02 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.