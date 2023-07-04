Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,600 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the May 31st total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,235.3 days.
OTCMKTS LRCDF remained flat at $25.02 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38.
