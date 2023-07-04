Legacy Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,657,000 after buying an additional 744,035 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,891,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,139. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

