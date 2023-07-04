Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

USRT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 854,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

