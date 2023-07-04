Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 163.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,126 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750,063 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.