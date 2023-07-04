Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Up 24.5% in June

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 906,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 197.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $75.45.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

