Leverty Financial Group LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Leverty Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.