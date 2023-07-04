Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Update

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 2,648,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

OTCMKTS LGDTF remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

