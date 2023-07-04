Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Short Interest Down 23.5% in June

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 665,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lightning eMotors Stock Up 9.7 %

NYSE ZEV traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 151,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.55. Lightning eMotors has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $86.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($5.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.51) by ($1.00). Lightning eMotors had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 185.55%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors will post -14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEV has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lightning eMotors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,324,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 217,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 504,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lightning eMotors by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 76,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 222,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 356,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,125 shares during the last quarter.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles.

