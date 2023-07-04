Lincoln Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.