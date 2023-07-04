Lincoln Capital Corp Has $269,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

