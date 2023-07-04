Lincoln Capital Corp Invests $2.40 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,262 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMT opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.69. The firm has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

