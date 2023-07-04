Lincoln Capital Corp Purchases New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $1,006,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $391.35 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $392.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

