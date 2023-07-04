Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,200 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Lion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lion Group by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lion Group by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lion Group alerts:

Lion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGHL remained flat at $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,318. Lion Group has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Lion Group

Lion Group shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, July 13th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, July 13th.

(Free Report)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.