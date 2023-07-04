Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,200 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Lion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lion Group by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lion Group by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LGHL remained flat at $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,318. Lion Group has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.
