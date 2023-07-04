Lisk Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Lisk has a market cap of $117.88 million and $1.35 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002695 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000250 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002093 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000911 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,964,795 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

