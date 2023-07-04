Litecoin Cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $98.07 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $98.07 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,588,044 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,512,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00305899 USD and is down -11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $235.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
