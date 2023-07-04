LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Short Interest Up 39.2% in June

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
LivePerson Stock Performance
Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 867,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,726. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 601,564 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $156,410,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 96.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,006,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 987,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
