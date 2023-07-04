LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Short Interest Up 39.2% in June

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 867,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,726. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 601,564 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $156,410,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 96.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,006,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 987,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

(Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also

