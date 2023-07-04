LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Down 28.4% in June

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 801,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of LL Flooring from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LL Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring Stock Performance

Shares of LL Flooring stock remained flat at $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 258,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,427. LL Flooring has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $116.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $240.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. LL Flooring’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 223.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in LL Flooring in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in LL Flooring in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LL Flooring by 518.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LL Flooring

(Free Report)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.