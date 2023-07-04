LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Down 28.4% in June

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 801,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of LL Flooring from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LL Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
LL Flooring Stock Performance
Shares of LL Flooring stock remained flat at $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 258,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,427. LL Flooring has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $116.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 223.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in LL Flooring in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in LL Flooring in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LL Flooring by 518.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
