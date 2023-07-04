LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 121.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,344,000 after buying an additional 124,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,652,000 after buying an additional 208,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after buying an additional 25,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after buying an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,619,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 215 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

