Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 166 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.90 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

