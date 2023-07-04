Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

