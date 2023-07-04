Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 21,263 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.