Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $51.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

