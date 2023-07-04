Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $156.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $157.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

