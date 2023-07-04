Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 28,884 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,884 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after acquiring an additional 994,254 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,340,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after acquiring an additional 226,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.