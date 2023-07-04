Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 4,575 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

