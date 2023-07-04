Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $11.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 14,413.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 246,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,675 shares during the period. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

