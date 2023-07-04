Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $373.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $395.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.